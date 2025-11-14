  1. home
MRF Q2 Net Profit up 11.7 % at ₹ 525.64 Cr

The company had posted a consolidated new profit from continuing operations of ₹ 470.7 crore

Tyre maker MRF Ltd on Friday reported an 11.7 % rise in consolidated net profit from continuing operations at ₹ 525.64 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated new profit from continuing operations of ₹ 470.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹ 7,378.72 crore, as against ₹ 6,881.09 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at ₹ 6,788.16 crore, as compared to ₹ 6,363.12 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

MRF said its board of directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 31 per equity share of ₹ 10 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

