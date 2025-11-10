  1. home
News

JSW Steel Output Grows 9% Y-O-Y To 25 LT In October

JSW Steel on Monday posted a 9% year on year rise in consolidated output in October to 24.95 lakh tonnes, led by India operations

PTI
JSW Steel
 JSW Steel on Monday posted a 9% year on year rise in consolidated output in October to 24.95 lakh tonnes, led by India operations.

It had produced 22.81 lakh tonnes (LT) steel in October 2024, the company said in an exchange filing.

"The total crude steel production was higher by 9% year-on-year (y-o-y)," JSW Steel said.

In India, the company produced 24.12 LT in October, up 10 per cent y-o-y from 21.99 LT it had produced in the same month last year.

JSW Steel USA - Ohio produced 0.83 LT as compared to 0.82 LT in October 2024.

The capacity utilisation of Indian operations was at 83%, lower due to shutdown of Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar for upgradation of capacity to 4.5 MTPA from 3.0 MTPA.

The BF3 is expected to resume production in the month of February 26.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, USD 23 billion JSW Group, which also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defence, sports, and venture capital.

