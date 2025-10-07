Commenting on the investment scenario, Ankur Jalan, CEO of Golden Growth Fund, a real estate-focused Alternative Investment Fund, said, "The growth in institutional investment is reflective of the investor confidence on the back of strong demand exhibited across all real estate asset classes." "With rationalisation of income tax and GST, and declining interest rate, all of which are expected to enhance consumption and hence India's GDP, investor sentiments and confidence in the real estate sector will remain strong," he added.