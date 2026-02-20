Forest Fires in Arunachal Pradesh & Nagaland Trigger Sustained IAF Air Operations

Causes of Forest Fires

According to News Press website, Indian Army soldiers, along with the Air Force, are trying to control the forest fire breaking out in remote areas at an altitude of about 3,000 to 3,500 feet in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. On Tuesday, the Army had shared videos showing helicopters dropping water to extinguish the fire on the hills, while other fire-fighting equipment was also deployed to assist ground teams. Reports say that this fire spread in the forest on February 13.