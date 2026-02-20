Forest Fires in Arunachal Pradesh & Nagaland Trigger Sustained IAF Air Operations

Forest fires rage across Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.
Forest fires have been blazing parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for almost a week, prompting sustained aerial firefighting operations by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in high-altitude Himalayan terrain.
According to the news release by Ministry of Defence, at Walong, Arunachal Pradesh, IAF helicopters have successfully extinguished a major wildfire. A total of 139,800 litres of water was dropped during multiple sorties to contain and eliminate the blaze in the affected area.
Simultaneously, firefighting operations are continuing over Dzukou Valley in Nagaland. The IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopters are undertaking water-bucketing missions, drawing water from Padumpokhiri Lake, Dimapur, to combat fires in the vicinity of Japfu Peak.
The operations are being conducted under challenging conditions, including steep terrain, poor visibility and rarefied air at high altitudes. Despite these constraints, IAF crews continue to carry out missions with precision and commitment in close co-ordination with civil administration, and Indian Army.
Indian Air Force and the local civil administration, remain fully committed to dousing residual flames, preventing flare-ups, and securing affected areas and is dedicated to providing all necessary assistance to civil authorities in safeguarding lives, property and the environment.
Causes of Forest Fires
According to News Press website, Indian Army soldiers, along with the Air Force, are trying to control the forest fire breaking out in remote areas at an altitude of about 3,000 to 3,500 feet in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. On Tuesday, the Army had shared videos showing helicopters dropping water to extinguish the fire on the hills, while other fire-fighting equipment was also deployed to assist ground teams. Reports say that this fire spread in the forest on February 13.
Earlier on February 14, the Air Force had posted that helicopters are continuously conducting fire extinguishing missions above 9,500 feet in the Lohit Valley of Arunachal Pradesh. More than 12,000 liters of water was delivered to hotspots on the hills above the Lohit valley. Despite bad weather and thin air, helicopters are continuing their work by dropping water to douse the fires and protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
A defense spokesperson in Guwahati told News Press that dry weather and shifting cultivation, the traditional slash-and-burn method of hill tribes, are among the main causes of forest fires in the Northeast.
The spokesperson added that around-the-clock work has been done over the past five days with aerial surveillance and helicopters assisting in water dropping. These operations are being carried out in very difficult terrain and weather conditions so that the fire is completely extinguished.