HAL Joins Forces with ISRO, IN-SPACe, NSIL for SSLV Tech Transfer

HAL signs agreement with IN-SPACe, NSIL, and ISRO for SSLV tech transfer
SSLV designed for satellites under 500 kg into Low Earth Orbit
HAL gets a non-exclusive license for design, manufacturing, and launch operations
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed an agreement with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for transferring the SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle) technology in Bengaluru.
The SSLV is a three-stage vehicle designed to launch satellites weighing less than 500 kg into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). Under this contract, HAL will absorb the technology in the first two years, followed by a 10-year production phase, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.
The agreement grants HAL a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to the SSLV technology, which includes comprehensive design, manufacturing, quality control, integration, launch operations, and post-flight analysis documentation, as well as training and support. HAL will be responsible for the mass production of SSLV to meet Indian and global demands.
“HAL will work closely with IN-SPACe, ISRO, and NSIL to absorb, indigenise, and commercialise the SSLV technology, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability in small satellite launch services,” said Dr DK Sunil,CMD of HAL.
He stated that HAL recognises the strategic importance of SSLV in meeting the growing demand for launching small satellites for applications in communication, earth observation, navigation, and more.
“HAL's efforts will not only ensure indigenous manufacturing of SSLVs but also create new opportunities for Indian MSMEs, start-ups, and the wider industrial ecosystem,” he added.
Through the signed transfer agreement, the aeronautics and aerospace company will now have the autonomy to build, own and operate the launch vehicle – a move that aligns with its long-term strategy to establish a dedicated space vertical.
This technology transfer will also enable HAL to transition from a component supplier to a comprehensive launch service provider and a key player in the rapidly expanding small satellite market.