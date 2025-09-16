Gurugram Metro Rail Set to Take Over Rapid Metro Operations from DMRC

The Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat Corridor is also advancing steadily, with its revised DPR under active consideration by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Initially approved in December 2020 with a 103.02 km stretch and 17 stations, the project has now been expanded to 136.30 km with provision for 21 stations. The revised DPR projects a completion cost of ₹33,051.15 crore, with Haryana's share estimated at ₹7,472.11 crore, while promising improved financial and economic returns.