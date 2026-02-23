Gurugram Beats Mumbai in Ultra Luxury Home Sale in 2025; 1,494 Units Sold for ₹24,000 Cr: Report

Tina Talwar, Area Director, India Sotheby's International Realty, said, "What is particularly notable is that this growth is no longer confined to legacy addresses. Emerging micro-markets such as Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Road, and Golf Course Extension Road are collectively driving a structural expansion supported by infrastructure upgrades, superior product launches, and enhanced connectivity." Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of CRE Matrix said the nearly ten-fold growth in the luxury segment over the past two years underscores sustained buyer confidence, strong capital inflows, and the expanding base of high-net-worth individuals.