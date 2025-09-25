Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said: "US macroeconomic data also added complexity to the outlook. New-home sales in August unexpectedly surged to their fastest pace since early 2022, easing concerns over an economic slowdown and clouding expectations for additional Federal Reserve easing." He added that gold's safe-haven appeal remained supported by geopolitical tensions stemming from the intensifying Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in the Middle East.