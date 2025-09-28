Echoing similar sentiment, Jyoti Prakash, Managing Partner, Equity and PMS at AlphaaMoney said: "Predicting whether the price of gold will rise or fall in the coming week is like a toss of a coin. However, this asset class is in momentum, registering record highs on Friday. Therefore, the trend is upwards." He attributed the surge to solid investor interest in gold ETFs, which have drawn USD 50 billion in inflows so far in 2025, the highest since 2020. "A weaker US dollar is also acting as a tailwind for gold," Prakash said. On Saturday, the dollar index fell 0.38 per cent to close at 98.18 against major peers.