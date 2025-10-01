  1. home
Global Air Passenger Traffic to Reach 9.8 Billion in 2025, Says Report

A new report projects global air passenger traffic will rise to 9.8 billion in 2025, reflecting a strong post-pandemic recovery in aviation.

PTI
Global air passenger traffic is projected to touch 9.8 billion in 2025, nearly 4 per cent higher compared to last year, according to Airports Council International (ACI) World.

In 2024, the total passenger traffic stood at 9.4 billion.

Its bi-annual World Airport Traffic Report (WATR) released on Tuesday said the global aviation market is expanding, but its trajectory remains sensitive to geopolitical events, macroeconomic conditions and region-specific headwinds.

"Current projections estimate total passenger traffic will reach 9.8 billion in 2025, a 3.7 per cent increase from 2024. International traffic is expected to reach 4.3 billion passengers (44 per cent of the total), while domestic traffic is projected at 5.5 billion passengers (56 per cent of the total)," ACI World said.

In the Asia Pacific region, the traffic number is forecast to reach 3.6 billion passengers in 2025, with Southern and Southeast Asia driving growth while East Asia's outlook remains cautious.

The figures are based on pulling data from over 2,800 airports in more than 185 countries and territories worldwide. 

Tags

