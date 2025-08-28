Diamond Polishers Stare at Up to 30% Loss in FY26 Revenue Due to US Tariff: Crisil Ratings

"The upshot is that revenues for the domestic industry, which polishes 95% of all diamonds produced in the world, is set to drop to its lowest since 2007. To be sure, consumption in India has been increasing sequentially over the years, but the incremental demand doesn't have the heft to fully offset the losses in the US and China. Additionally, while the UAE has emerged as a dominant hub for India's exports with its share doubling to 20%, on year, the risks of a substantial downturn in revenues are high," Crisil Ratings Senior Director Rahul Guha said.