Country Going Through Era of Cultural Renaissance: Culture Minister Shekhawat

Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said, "We have been looking at our heritage from the perspectives of history, religion, spirituality, and also aesthetic." "But, actually the knowledge that is there in our heritage which is mathematics, astronomy, metallurgy, medicine system, these are all our heritage which need to be brought out, particular work that we are starting in our Gyan Bharatam under the vision of the Prime Minister, will make our advancements in science and mathematics that took place (ages ago) on this land, come out and give us," he told PTI on the sidelines of the event.