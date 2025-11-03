City Union Bank Profit Rises 15 % to ₹ 329 Cr in Q2

City Union Bank on Monday reported 15 % rise in net profit at ₹ 329 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.
The bank had earned a net profit of ₹ 285 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income also increased to ₹ 1,912 crore in the second quarter from ₹ 1,660 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Interest income improved to ₹ 1,653 crore from ₹ 1,434 crore in the same period a year ago.
During the quarter, the operating profit increased to ₹ 471 crore from ₹ 428 crore a year ago.
With regard to asset quality, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank eased to 2.42 % of gross advances at the end of September 2025, from 3.54 % by the year-ago period.
Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.9 % at the end of September 2025 compared to 1.62 % a year ago.
As a result, the provision and contingencies declined to ₹ 57 crore from ₹ 70 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year.
With regard to capital adequacy, the Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) declined to 21.68 % from 22.98 %.