"Global petcoke prices have climbed to nearly USD 115 per tonne, their highest in four months. For Indian cement producers, the challenge is compounded by the rupee's comparatively weaker performance - it has slipped by 2-3 per cent against the dollar in recent months, making imports even costlier. With petcoke forming more than half of the fuel basket for Indian cement players, this double blow is adding significantly to per tonne production cost. The knock-on effect on cement prices is inevitable until more high-grade domestic fuel alternatives are developed," said Subhasri Chaudhuri, Secretary General, Coal Consumers' Association of India.