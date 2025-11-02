CCI Lacks Power to Examine Disputes over Patented Products, Says NCLAT

Citing the earlier judgments, NCLAT said: "Considering the judgment of the Delhi High Court in the case of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (PUBL) and the Supreme Court in the SLP No. 25026/2023, it is apparent that the CCI lacks the power to examine the allegations made against Vifor International (AG)." NCLAT, which is an appellate authority over the orders passed by CCI, said Vifor International had the patent for Ferric Carboxymaltose (FCM) injection, which is required for the treatment of Iron Deficiency Anaemia (IDA).