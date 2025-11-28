Rupee Falls 7 Paise To Settle At 89.43 Against US Dollar

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on rising odds of a rate cut by the Fed in December and easing geopolitical tensions," Choudhary said, adding, "USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 89.25 to 89.70." The finance ministry, in a monthly economic review for October released on Thursday, said the rupee's 3.5% loss against the greenback from the end of March to the end of October this year was consistent with broader emerging-market currency trends.