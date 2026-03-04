West Asia Crisis: Sensex, Nifty Trade Sharply Lower

"With the war escalating and crude oil rising, markets are going into a period of heightened uncertainty. Nobody knows how long this conflict will go on and what will be the extent of havoc it could wreck. From the perspective of India, which relies on imports for around 85% of oil requirements, the real concern is the potential inflation and its consequences on economic growth," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.