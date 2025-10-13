"Investor sentiment turns cautious after the US announced a 100 per cent tariff on all Chinese goods effective November 1, rekindling fears of a renewed trade war. Although President Trump later softened his stance, saying the US does not intend to “hurt China,” which led to a recovery in US stock futures, investor caution persists amid renewed global uncertainty," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.