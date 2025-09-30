  1. home
Solarworld Energy Solutions Shares Tank Nearly 8% Despite Listing With Premium

the stock listed at ₹389, a jump of 10.82% from the issue price. However, later the stock lost momentum and ended at ₹323.20, down 7.92%

PTI
Solarworld Energy Solutions
Shares of Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd on Tuesday ended nearly 8% lower over the issue price of ₹351, giving up all early gains.

At the BSE, the stock listed at ₹389, a jump of 10.82% from the issue price. However, later the stock lost momentum and ended at ₹323.20, down 7.92%.

The stock made its market debut at ₹388.50, up 10.68% on the NSE. But, it failed to carry forward the momentum and ended at ₹323.50, a discount of 7.83%.

The company's market valuation stood at ₹2,801.26 crore.

The initial share sale of Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd got subscribed 65 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday.

Stock Markets Bounce Back in Early Trade after Falling Sharply Last Week

BY PTI

The company's ₹490 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) had a price band of ₹333-351 per share.

The IPO was a combination of fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹440 crore, and an offer-for-sale of shares valued at ₹50 crore by promoter Pioneer Facor IT Infradevelopers.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for investment in the company's subsidiary Kartik Solarworld for part-financing the establishment of a 1.2 GW Solar PV TopCon manufacturing facility in Pandhurana, Madhya Pradesh, and general corporate purposes.

Solarworld Energy Solutions specialises in engineering, procurement and construction services for solar power projects.

