"New flows indicate continuation of the positive momentum in the market. There are indications of a possible agreement between the US and China on tariffs... A near-term positive for the market is the expectation that the Fed would cut rates in the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meet on Wednesday since US CPI inflation (3 per cent YoY) is not high as feared," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.