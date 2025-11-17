  1. home
Rupee Rises 3 Paise To 88.63 Against US Dollar

The rupee pared intraday losses to settle 3 paise higher at 88.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking firm domestic equity markets and lower global crude oil prices

 The rupee pared intraday losses to settle 3 paise higher at 88.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking firm domestic equity markets and lower global crude oil prices.

However, a strong greenback against major currencies overseas and foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.70 and hit the intra-day high of 88.56 and the low of 88.73 against the dollar.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

The unit finally settled at 88.63 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 3 paise from its previous closing level.

On Friday, the rupee settled 4 paise higher at 88.66 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.29% higher at 99.29.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.81% lower at USD 63.87 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex soared 388.17 points or 0.46% to settle at 84,950.95, while Nifty climbed 103.40 points or 0.40% to 26,013.45.

The latest government data released on Monday showed India's exports contracted 11.8% to USD 34.38 billion in October. Imports, on the other hand, jumped 16.63% to USD 76.06 billion, widening the trade deficit to USD 41.68 billion.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth ₹4,968.22 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. 

