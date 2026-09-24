Rupee Plunges 23 Paise To 95.96 Against US Dollar Amid Spike In Crude Oil

"In the US, surprisingly resilient purchasing managers' index (PMI) data reignited inflationary fears, while weak demand at a five-year Treasury debt auction drove yields significantly higher — the 10-year yield surged over 15 basis points from Tuesday’s settlement, while the five-year yield crossed 5% for the first time since 2007," Makda said, adding, "The immediate resistance rests at the psychological 96.00 threshold, where a clean breakout could trigger accelerated depreciation for the rupee, while immediate downside support sits around 95.43.