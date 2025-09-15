Railway Stocks Soar Higher Amid Slew of Order Wins

Among the standouts, RVNL emerged as the lowest bidder for a major West Central Railway contract. The project covers the design, modification, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of a 220/132 kV/2x25 kV Scott-connected traction substation, along with switching posts and SCADA work on the Bina–RTA section of Bhopal Division. The initiative is intended to support a 3,000 metric tonne loading target, underlining the scale of freight expansion envisaged in the region.