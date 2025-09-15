  1. home
  3. Railway stocks soar higher amid slew of order wins

Markets

Railway Stocks Soar Higher Amid Slew of Order Wins

RVNL, Texmaco Rail and Jupiter Wagons rose 2–8% on the back of new orders and a strong project pipeline, even as the broader market traded subdued

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Vaibhavi Ranjan
Railway-linked shares were buzzing in trade on September 15, bucking the subdued sentiment seen across the broader market. Stocks including Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Ircon International, Titagarh Rail, Jupiter Wagons, Texmaco Rail and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) rose in the range of 2-8%, driven by a steady flow of new contracts and a positive sector outlook.

The latest rally built on momentum from last week, when most of these counters had already moved 2–4% higher. Investors appear to be rewarding visible order wins and a growing pipeline of projects, which continue to spark confidence in the rail sector’s medium-term growth prospects.

Among the standouts, RVNL emerged as the lowest bidder for a major West Central Railway contract. The project covers the design, modification, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of a 220/132 kV/2x25 kV Scott-connected traction substation, along with switching posts and SCADA work on the Bina–RTA section of Bhopal Division. The initiative is intended to support a 3,000 metric tonne loading target, underlining the scale of freight expansion envisaged in the region.

Texmaco Rail also secured a Letter of Acceptance worth ₹129.09 crore from RVNL. The order relates to the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 2x25 kV traction overhead equipment and associated works in the Yavatmal–Digras section of the Nagpur Division, Central Railways.

Adding to the upbeat tone, Jupiter Wagons’ unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory, bagged an order from the Railway Board on September 9. Valued at around ₹113 crore, it involves supplying 9,000 LHB axles for FIAT-IR bogies.

With such order flows coming through, railway stocks are continuing to attract investor interest, even as the wider market has turned more cautious in recent sessions.

