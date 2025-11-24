  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Psu banks expand home loan market share to 50 of origination value in sep report

PSU Banks Expand Home Loan Market Share to 50% of Origination Value in Sep: Report

Nearly 40% of the overall home loans were in the higher bracket of over ₹75 lakh, Crif High Mark said, adding that the number of active loans added by just 3.3% to 2.29 crore, which indicates an increase in average exposure per loan

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
PSU Banks Expand Home Loan Market Share to 50% of Origination Value
info_icon

Public sector banks have expanded their market share in the competitive home loan market to 50% of total originations by value in September, a report said on Monday.

The state-run banks have overtaken private sector banks in the market, the report by a credit information company said.

Nearly 40% of the overall home loans were in the higher bracket of over ₹75 lakh, Crif High Mark said, adding that the number of active loans added by just 3.3% to 2.29 crore, which indicates an increase in average exposure per loan.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The overall home loan market, the largest in the retail segment, grew by 11.1% year-on-year and 2.1% quarter-on-quarter to ₹42.1 lakh crore as of September-end, it said.

Related Content
Related Content

There was a 15.3% increase in the overall consumption loans side to ₹109.6 lakh crore, the report said, adding that a fast-paced growth in the gold segment led the segment.

"PSU banks have expanded their market leadership in both value and reach, and regulatory discipline is encouraging more responsible and broad-based financial inclusion across geographies and population segments," the company's chairman Sachin Seth said.

However, "subdued demand and seasonal factors" led to a slower growth in the consumer durables segment at 10.2% year-on-year, the Crif report said.

From an asset quality perspective, there has been an improvement in the proportion of consumption loans overdue for between 31-180 days to 3% in September from 3.1% in June and 3.3% in the year-ago period, it added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×