KRBL Shares Tank Nearly 10%

Chaudhary stepped down with immediate effect on September 8, saying he could no longer contribute meaningfully to the board due to what he called a culture where "dissent is suppressed or sidelined." In his resignation letter, the independent director detailed concerns, including inconsistencies in board meeting minutes, information being withheld from directors, unjustified write-offs of export receivables, misuse of CSR funds, arbitrary pay decisions, major changes to company objectives made without proper discussion.