JM Group Entities Settle Case of Lapses in Debt Issue with Sebi; Pay ₹3.9 Cr

Subsequently, an investigation was carried out in the matter wherein it was observed that applicants are alleged to have devised a scheme wherein the NBFC arm of the JM Financial Group -- JMFPL -- used the Power of Attorney and submitted bid applications for 11.34 lakh NCDs, on behalf of 1,008 applicants, in the public issue of NCDs of Piramal Enterprises. These 1,008 applicants were also clients of the stockbroker JMFSL.