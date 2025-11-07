Gold Falls ₹100 to ₹1,24,600/10g; Silver Trades Flat In Delhi Markets

Gold prices fell ₹100 to ₹1,24,600 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday due to fresh selling by jewellers and stockists, according to the All India Sarafa Association.
The precious metal of 99.5% purity slipped ₹100 to ₹1,24,000 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Thursday's closing of ₹1,24,100.
In the local bullion market, gold of 99.9% purity had settled at ₹1,24,700 per 10 grams in the previous market session.
Globally, spot gold rose USD 19.84, or 0.5%, to USD 3,996.93 per ounce while spot silver was trading 0.96% higher at USD 48.48 an ounce.
"Gold prices gained on Friday as investors sought safe-haven assets amid growing concerns over a possible AI-driven bubble in equity markets and uncertainty surrounding the prolonged US government shutdown," according to commodity market experts.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08% to 99.65, lending support to gold prices.
"The US government shutdown has entered its 38th day, weighing on economic output and delaying the release of key macroeconomic data.
"Given the combination of market uncertainty, dollar weakness and the extended shutdown, there may be further scope for gold appreciation," an expert said.
Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said, "Market participants will closely track speeches from Federal Reserve members and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from both the US and India in the coming week".