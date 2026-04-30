Bajaj Finance Shares Climb Nearly 5 Pc Post Earnings Announcement

Shares of leading NBFC Bajaj Finance on Thursday climbed nearly 5% after the firm reported a 22% increase in its consolidated profit after tax for the three months ended March 2026.
The stock rallied 4.89% to ₹975.50 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it jumped 4.83% to ₹975.
Bajaj Finance on Wednesday reported a 22% increase in its consolidated profit after tax to ₹5,553 crore for the three months ended March 2026.
The company had reported a PAT of ₹4,546 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total income increased by 21% to ₹14,209 crore in the quarter under review from ₹11,755 crore in the January-March quarter of 2025, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
The board recommended a final dividend on equity shares at ₹6 per share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
The company's assets under management rose to ₹5.09 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026, from ₹4.16 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025, registering a growth of 22%.