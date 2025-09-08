Gaurav Garg, Analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk, said, "Optimism over GST rate cuts continued to fuel buying interest, especially in autos and consumer durables, as investors bet on a demand surge post September 22 when new rates take effect." Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday said it has reduced prices of its passenger vehicle range by up to Rs 1.56 lakh with immediate effect to pass on GST rate cut benefit to customers.