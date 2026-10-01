The Person In The Eye Of The Storm Should Graciously Step Back: Thomas Mathew On Tata Sons Rift

A

Besides the issue of selecting a new chairman for Tata Sons, listing is one of the main causes of friction within the group. Unfortunately, it is being spearheaded by those who, I believe, despite their many years of association with the group, have not been able to understand and appreciate the Tata philosophy.

In this context, one question rattles me. Why did they not express their favourable view towards listing when Ratan Tata was alive? This sudden change in position is indeed flummoxing.

I recently heard a leading lawyer [reportedly hired by one faction] speak on the group's structure and declare that philanthropy begins and ends with the Tata Trusts, and that Tata Sons should be run like an organisation existing only for profit. I found that appalling. Such learned minds have a poor understanding of the rationale behind the present structure of Tata Sons and the founding father's philosophy.

Listing would put in jeopardy the practice of Tata companies spending more than what CSR [corporate social responsibility] mandates and undertaking projects beyond what commercial interests dictate. A company focused on only making profits would run counter to the founder's vision.

We should remember that for Jamsetji [Tata, founder of the Tata group], 'In a free enterprise, the community is not just another stakeholder in business, but is in fact the very purpose of its existence'.