How Kochi Start-Up EyeROV is Powering India’s Underwater Drone Technology

Long before they were building robots for the deep sea, Johns T Mathai and Kannappa Palaniappan were tinkering with machines in the shadow of Kerala’s backwaters. While the waters offered a retreat of houseboats and scenic cruises, the two engineering students at the College of Engineering, Trivandrum were testing prototypes in underwater robotics.
At the time, Mathai was studying technology and Palaniappan was enrolled in an undergraduate mechanical engineering programme. It was during a series of inter-college robotics competitions, held between 2006 and 2010, that their bond deepened, as teammates and as aspiring innovators.
After graduation, Mathai went on to study at IIT Delhi, while Palaniappan enrolled in the ocean engineering programme at IIT Madras. Though miles apart, the two remained connected by a shared love for robotics and a dream to build underwater robots for a global market. That dream would eventually lead to the creation of their own start-up.
Idea to Industry
Founded in 2016, EyeROV is a marine-robotics company based in Kochi. Specialising in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and unmanned systems, the start-up provides advanced solutions for underwater inspections across industries such as marine, oil and gas, and defence.
The company has secured $2mn in funding from investors such as GAIL and Unicorn India Ventures, a venture-capital firm.
“One of the USPs of the company is technology. There are only a few companies in the world which are engaged in this niche segment. Another is our readymade capability for long inspections of pipelines. And the third is our ability to integrate advanced payloads and execute complex inspection projects at great depths and in challenging environments,” says Mathai, who is the chief executive at EyeROV.
One of the most promising frontiers for EyeROV’s underwater robotics is in defence, especially in areas involving the Navy and Coast Guard. Its drones are already proving useful in tasks like search and rescue, underwater inspection and wreckage surveys and decrease response time in open-sea accidents or emergencies.
The technology also has applications in insurance-related assessments and post-shipwreck surveys. Another vital area is ordnance clearance, where drones can detect and help dispose of underwater mines or other hazardous materials. Beyond defence, the systems are being explored for inspecting jetties, ports, dockyards and other submerged infrastructure.
“Initially used for helping fishermen identify fishing zones, the technology has expanded into critical applications like inspecting submerged bridge pillars, monitoring cables in underwater tunnels and supporting offshore drilling operations where human access is impossible,” says Anil Joshi, managing partner, Unicorn India Ventures.
The company has acquired systems that meet military-grade standards and have passed strict model verification. Palaniappan, chief technology officer, says the start-up has the potential to cater to defence agencies due to its emphasis on developing durable and robust underwater vehicles.
Tough Terrain
But while momentum is building, the sector has its share of hurdles. For instance, underwater waterproofing and communication are inherent challenges in the sector, says Palaniappan. “Waterproofing has matured to a whole new level, but underwater communication, unfortunately, has always been through cabled systems. So, cable has become a necessary evil,” he says.
The sector also lacks a mature ecosystem for product development and commercialisation. “This includes insufficient support systems, limited market-ready components and gaps in supply chains needed to build and scale viable products,” says Palaniappan.
Funding to develop hardware is another problem. “High invention costs and lengthy development periods kill start-ups as they find it hard to access investors,” he adds.
Another bottleneck is lack of awareness, which limits investment in research. “As a result, there are fewer research collaborations, grants or academic programmes focused on advancing this technology,” Palaniappan says. The harsh sea environment, with its corrosive saltwater, only compounds these difficulties.
Mathai says market awareness and government acceptance have been a long journey. “We are now going through certain channels such as [the defence ministry’s] iDEX [Innovations for Defence Excellence programme], which has start-up challenges that help accelerate procurement for start-ups. These government programmes are helping us move forward.”
Yet despite the hurdles, EyeROV has stayed the course. “Kochi has been an advantage for us because it is a coastal city and we need to be near water bodies and clients, whether oil and gas companies or government institutions. It made sense to be in Kochi,” says Mathai.
Kerala’s start-up ecosystem has also helped, he adds. The state is recognised as a top performer for start-ups. “Employees are more stable and tend to stay longer in a Tier-II city, which might not be the case in Bengaluru. Though the talent pool is smaller, retention is better,” says Mathai.
But Mathai is clear about the company’s vision. “We envision becoming the world’s best marine-robotics company, aiming to serve the country through advanced underwater inspection services,” he says.