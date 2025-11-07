  1. home
Smartworks Q2 Loss Narrows to ₹ 3 Cr, Revenue Rises 22% to ₹ 441 Cr

Total income grew 22 % to ₹ 441.06 crore in July-September quarter of this fiscal from ₹ 360.84 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

PTI
Neetish Sarda & Harsh Binani, Smartworks Cofounders
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd has narrowed its consolidated net loss to ₹ 3.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal on higher expenses.

Its net loss stood at ₹ 15.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew 22 % to ₹ 441.06 crore in July-September quarter of this fiscal from ₹ 360.84 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Neetish Sarda, Founder & Managing Director, Smartworks, said, "Our Q2 performance reflects the strength and scalability of our managed campus model. With double-digit revenue growth, expanding margins, and a negative net-debt position, Smartworks continues to deliver profitable growth at scale." Smartworks takes office spaces on rent from real estate companies to set up large campuses, which are being sub-leased to domestic and foreign companies.

It has a presence across 14 cities in India and Singapore. It manages 12.7 million sq ft with 235,000+ seats as on September 30, 2025.

