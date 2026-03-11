Bharat Forge Inaugurates Landing Gear Components Facility in Pune

The aerospace division of Bharat Forge on Wednesday announced the inauguration of a landing gear components machining facility in Mundhwa, Pune, in collaboration with Liebherr Aerospace & Transportation SAS, headquartered in Toulouse, France.
The facility marks a significant step towards advancing India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and strengthening the country's role in global aerospace supply chains, the company said.
The facility integrates advanced machining centres dedicated to high-precision landing-gear components, making Bharat Forge among the first companies in the country and one of the first at scale to operate OEM-approved landing gear components machining capabilities, it said.
Through strategic partnership, the company is building a foundation for the Indian manufacturing industry to remain sustainable, driving long-term growth, said Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge.
With this, Bharat Forge now has a full-stack aerospace manufacturing portfolio across aero-engine components, airframe structures, and landing-gear sub-systems for civil and military aviation, the company said.
"Together we are building a facility tailored precisely to the requirements of the global aerospace industry," said Martin Wandel, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS.