Bharat Forge Inaugurates Landing Gear Components Facility in Pune

The facility marks a significant step towards advancing India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and strengthening the country's role in global aerospace supply chains, the company said

PTI
The aerospace division of Bharat Forge on Wednesday announced the inauguration of a landing gear components machining facility in Mundhwa, Pune, in collaboration with Liebherr Aerospace & Transportation SAS, headquartered in Toulouse, France.

The facility marks a significant step towards advancing India's aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and strengthening the country's role in global aerospace supply chains, the company said.

The facility integrates advanced machining centres dedicated to high-precision landing-gear components, making Bharat Forge among the first companies in the country and one of the first at scale to operate OEM-approved landing gear components machining capabilities, it said.

Through strategic partnership, the company is building a foundation for the Indian manufacturing industry to remain sustainable, driving long-term growth, said Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge.

With this, Bharat Forge now has a full-stack aerospace manufacturing portfolio across aero-engine components, airframe structures, and landing-gear sub-systems for civil and military aviation, the company said.

"Together we are building a facility tailored precisely to the requirements of the global aerospace industry," said Martin Wandel, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS.

