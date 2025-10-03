We need to strengthen interventions for children aged 0–6 years with special focus and effort for 0-3 years old. The key to promoting early childhood, development, care and education is to engage, guide and empower families. Apart from mothers, fathers and grandparents have a critical role to play. Indeed, it takes the entire family to nurture a child. Activities should cover cognitive, psycho-social, motor and sensory domains. Home visiting by workers for imparting age-specific guidance on play-based activities, use of local toys and demonstrations is essential. Personal contacts can be successfully reinforced by mobile phone messages, coaching and mini-videos. Every child needs to be tracked for attainment of developmental milestones and provided interventions if there is a delay. Infants who are low birth weight and had neonatal sickness require greater attention.