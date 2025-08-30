Stating that urbanisation in the state is projected to increase to 60 per cent by 2047, he noted, "For this, we are paying special attention to creating new urban areas, affordable housing, and world-class infrastructure. We will develop the cities of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur as models of modern urban infrastructure." Industries Minister Sampada Chandra Swain said time has already been set for building a "developed Odisha".