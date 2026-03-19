Govt Launches ₹497-Cr 'RELIEF' Scheme to Help Exporters Hit by West Asia Crisis, Sets Up IMG

Addressing a press conference, Secretary in the Commerce Ministry Rajesh Agarwal said, "We are announcing a new scheme under the Export Promotion mission, especially focused upon exporters exposed to these 17-18 geographies which have been impacted by the conflict to assuage some of the challenges that our exporters are facing." He also informed that an inter-ministerial group (IMG) has been set up comprising various government departments, including the commerce ministry, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ports and Shipping, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of External Affairs, the RBI, CBIC, etc, which meets daily to assess the evolving situation based on cargo movement.