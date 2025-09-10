"When met coke needed protection, I didn't get support from the steel industry. For a few dollars saving, you prefer to import met coke, and almost brought the entire met coke industry on knees, killed it, little realising that once you did not have met coke suppliers in India, you were at the mercy of foreign companies, and they could have charged you an arm and a leg, and you would have had to pay. There would have been no met coke producers in India," he said.