Ultraviolette Enters Hungary, Central Europe, Partners Elektrorider

Electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette Automotive on Tuesday announced its foray into Hungary and Central Europe in partnership with electric motorcycle brand Elektrorider.
The company has appointed Elektrorider as the official importer and distributor of its products for Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Romania, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic, Ultraviolette said in a statement.
With this partnership, Ultraviolette further strengthens and expands its foothold across 19 European countries, it added.
Ultraviolette CEO & Co-founder Narayan Subramaniam said the company has partnered with Elektrorider to introduce the Ultraviolette brand in Hungary and Central Europe.
"This alliance marks a pivotal milestone in our global expansion as Ultraviolette moves beyond India into some of the world's most discerning motorcycling markets," he added.
Elektrorider COO Attila Pavuk said with deep roots in the CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) market, the company combines data-driven insight with real riding experience and builds meaningful partnerships with brands that share the same high standards, such as Ultraviolette.
"To motorcycle enthusiasts throughout Hungary and Central Europe, this alliance merges India's high-tech offer, bold design, exceptional capability, and forward-looking technology with European riding expectations that elevate the electric experience to the next level," Pavuk added.
Ultraviolette said it will be offering the F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet bikes in the markets covered under the partnership with Elektrorider.