  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Skybridge ventures llp acquires 245 stake in india home loan

Corporate

Skybridge Ventures LLP Acquires 24.5% Stake in India Home Loan

The acquisition reaffirms Skybridge Ventures' confidence in the long-term growth opportunities in affordable housing and retail financing in India, the Mumbai-based investment firm said in a statement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Justdial
Skybridge Ventures LLP Photo: Justdial
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Skybridge Ventures LLP acquired a 24.5% stake in India Home Loan Ltd through an off-market transaction.

  • The firm purchased over 34.99 lakh shares, valued at ₹14.85 crore based on the closing price.

  • Skybridge cited confidence in long-term growth opportunities in affordable housing and retail financing in India.

  • India Home Loan Ltd reported revenue of ₹13.60 crore in FY25, up from ₹12.02 crore in FY24.

Investment firm Skybridge Ventures LLP on Saturday said it has acquired a 24.5% stake in India Home Loan Ltd through an off-market transaction.

The acquisition reaffirms Skybridge Ventures' confidence in the long-term growth opportunities in affordable housing and retail financing in India, the Mumbai-based investment firm said in a statement.

The company acquired a little over 34.99 lakh shares, representing a 24.5% stake, of India Home Loan Ltd, through an off-market transaction, Skybridge said, without revealing the deal size.

Related Content
Related Content

According to Friday's closing price of India Home Loan, the acquired stake is worth ₹14.85 crore.

"India Home Loan Ltd has built a solid platform to serve underpenetrated markets and we are excited to support the company in its next phase of growth," the investment firm said.

India Home Finance reported revenue of ₹13.60 crore in FY25 as compared to ₹12.02 crores in FY24. 

Torrent Pharma - Torrent Pharma
Torrent Pharma Seeks CCI Nod to Aquire Majority Stake in JB Chemicals for ₹19,500 Cr

BY PTI

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×