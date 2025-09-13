Skybridge Ventures LLP Acquires 24.5% Stake in India Home Loan

Skybridge Ventures LLP acquired a 24.5% stake in India Home Loan Ltd through an off-market transaction.
Investment firm Skybridge Ventures LLP on Saturday said it has acquired a 24.5% stake in India Home Loan Ltd through an off-market transaction.
The acquisition reaffirms Skybridge Ventures' confidence in the long-term growth opportunities in affordable housing and retail financing in India, the Mumbai-based investment firm said in a statement.
The company acquired a little over 34.99 lakh shares, representing a 24.5% stake, of India Home Loan Ltd, through an off-market transaction, Skybridge said, without revealing the deal size.
According to Friday's closing price of India Home Loan, the acquired stake is worth ₹14.85 crore.
"India Home Loan Ltd has built a solid platform to serve underpenetrated markets and we are excited to support the company in its next phase of growth," the investment firm said.
India Home Finance reported revenue of ₹13.60 crore in FY25 as compared to ₹12.02 crores in FY24.