SC Upholds JSW Steel’s Rs 19,700 Crore Takeover Plan for Bhushan Power & Steel; Rejects Objections From Promoters, Creditors

According to an observation made by the bench led by CJI BR Gavai along with Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Vinod Chandran, "We have held that the delay is not attributable to CoC or SRA. They have been trying to sort it out and enforce the resolution plan. We have held that CCDs issued by SRA are to be treated as equity. Commercial wisdom cannot be interfered with... Once the resolution plan to be approved by committee of creditors (CoC), permitting any claims to be reopened will amount to committing violence on provisions of law."