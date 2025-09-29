Sahara Firm Seeks SC Nod for Sale of Group's Assets to Adani Properties

Seeking the permission, the plea filed through advocate Gautam Awasthi, said, "..to outright sell various properties belonging to the Sahara Group to Adani Properties Private Limited, for the consideration and on the terms and conditions as set out in the term sheet dated September 6, 2025." The interlocutory application, filed in the pending matters related to Sahara group, said pursuant to various orders passed by this court, from time to time, and after taking the permission of this court through various orders, the SICCL and the Sahara Group were, with great difficulty, able to liquidate certain movable and immovable assets of theirs, the proceeds of which were deposited into the SEBI – Sahara Refund Account.