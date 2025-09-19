Ramky Infrastructure Gets ₹2,085 Cr Contract to Aid Supply of Godavari Water to Hyderabad

Ramky Infrastructure won a ₹2,085 crore contract from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.
Ramky Infrastructure on Friday said it has secured a contract worth ₹2,085 crore from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).
The contract is in relation to the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme – Phase II & Phase III, which includes filling the Osmansagar and Himayathsagar reservoirs with Godavari water to aid the rejuvenation of the Musi River.
According to a statement, the project will be executed through Mallannasagar Water Supply Limited, a subsidiary of Ramky Infrastructure, under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).
As part of the contract, Ramky Infrastructure will undertake construction within two years, followed by manning, operation, and maintenance for a period of 10 years after completion, it said.
Commenting on the development, Managing Director Yancharla Rathnakara Nagaraja said: “This project reinforces our commitment to building sustainable water infrastructure that not only addresses the growing drinking water needs." Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) is a flagship company of Ramky Group.
Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on Industrial Infrastructure development and EPC & HAM projects in the fields of water, waste water treatment, roads, bridges, and urban infrastructure development.