PhonePe Launches 'On-The-Go' Card for Seamless, Offline Payments for Transit

"It works without the need for internet connectivity via a balance present on the card. It is our first step in integrating our digital wallet ecosystem with national public transport, delivering a secure experience for every commuter and furthering the foundation for national interoperability on the back of the NCMC framework powered by RuPay.” The launch of this card is initially focused on the Hyderabad Metro, in partnership with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL) with plans to expand this offering by integrating with additional transit providers across India.