P N Gadgil Q3 Profit Up 98.64% at ₹170.91 Crores

"The quarter witnessed strong momentum, supported by healthy festive and wedding-led demand. Revenue from operations increased 35.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,302.61 crores in Q3 FY26, despite gold price volatility. Demand remained broad-based across core markets, led by gold jewellery, new designs and an increasing preference for light weight and studded jewellery, supported by strong brand recall and customer trust," P N Gadgil Jewellers Chairman and Managing Director Dr Saurabh Gadgil said.