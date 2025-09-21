About the market that the company is operating, Tekriwal said, "The market right now is somewhere around 2 lakh tonnes a month. It is expected to expand to 4-5 lakh tonnes a month in the next 2-3 years. Currently, we are at somewhere around 8-9 per cent of market share, and we want to reach at least 25-30 per cent in the next couple of years." In line with its ambitions, he said the company is on a capacity expansion drive.