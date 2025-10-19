Since September 18, when the company reduced prices, he said, "Almost 4.5 lakh bookings have come in one month and small car booking is almost touching one lakh. We have already touched close to 94,000 small cars." On the retail side, he said, "In this one month period it is close to 3.25 lakh units (for the company)." On the consumer electronics side, Panasonic Life Solutions Director and Head- Sales consumer division, Sandeep Sehgal said, "This Dhanteras, we are witnessing a strong customer turnout since morning, with robust demand across product categories." He further said, "Large screen TVs, particularly those of 55 inches and above, are leading the momentum, contributing to a 4K sellout growth of over 36 per cent from October 1 to 17. Overall, we anticipate around 30 per cent growth in both the TVs and RAC categories compared to last year's Dhanteras." Tanishq Senior Vice President Arun said, "We are seeing a healthy mix of purchases - from investment-driven buys above Rs 2 lakh to high demand for lightweight jewellery and gold coins around Dhanteras." This festive season has been uniformly strong across markets, with consistently encouraging responses from metros as well as Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, he added.