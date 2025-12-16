Lodha Developers-MRG Group to Build 2 Projects in Gurugram with Revenue Potential of ₹3,600 Cr

Rajjath Goel, Managing Director of MRG Group, said, "Lodha brings a legacy of trust, design excellence, and an unwavering commitment to quality, and is poised to address a significant gap in NCR for high-quality living. This also showcases our confidence in Gurugram’s continued strength as India’s most aspirational real estate market.” Lodha Developers is one of the leading real estate companies in the country. MRG Group also has presence across the agro, finance, and education sectors.