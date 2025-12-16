HDFC Bank Gets RBI Nod for Raising Stake in IndusInd Bank Up to 9.5%

"The approval granted by RBI is subject to compliance with the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks – Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights) Directions, 2025 dated November 28, 2025 (as amended from time to time), provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, regulations issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India, and any other statutes, regulations and guidelines, as applicable," it said.