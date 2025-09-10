Limited Strategic Synergy in Vedanta's JAL Acquisition; Deal Rated Redit Negative: CreditSights

The acquisition, it said, "exposes VEDL to the real estate, cement, and infrastructure segments, which tend to be more cyclical, volatile and working capital intensive." The new verticals are very different from Vedanta's existing metals and mining units, and have dissimilar business drivers, it said adding the company also has a limited operational track record and experience in the newly entered segments, posing execution risks and stiff challenges in running day-to-day operations amid a lack of meaningful synergies with its metals and mining verticals.