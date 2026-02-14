Inox Wind Q3 Profit Grows 14% to ₹126 Cr

INOXGFL Group Executive Director Devansh Jain said, "At INOXGFL Group, all our renewable companies are primed for massive growth in the years ahead. We aim Inox Wind continues to deliver strong performance and execution, while the large-scale O&M portfolio expansion of Inox Green further adds to consolidated profitability." Total order inflow for FY26 stands at 600 MW, including orders from Aditya Birla, Amplus/Gentari, Jakson, and First Energy, among others.